The domestic violence charges against former Phoenix Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire have been dismissed.

To recall, Stoudemire landed in hot water last December 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly “whooping” one of his teen daughters. According to reports at the time, Stoudemire punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her multiple times for “giving attitude” to her grandmother and being “disrespectful and a liar.”

After the incident, Stoudemire was charged with battery. However, the ex-Suns forward quickly denied the allegations and said that the charges were “based on a report that does not square with the facts.” He added that he would and could never see himself assaulting anyone, especially his children.

Now, the case have been dismissed, with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office telling CBS News that “the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.”

Amar’e Stoudemire also shared a statement about the dismissal of the case, noting that he is “grateful” it is all over now. He added that his children are doing well even amid the controversy.