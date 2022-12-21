By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Amar’e Stoudemire made headlines for the wrong reasons recently after it was rumored that he whooped his daughter. The former NBA star, however, denied the reports and said that the facts will be revealed soon once the investigation is over.

For those unaware, Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after he allegedly hit his daughter for “being disrespectful and a liar.” The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks legend reportedly “punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her several times” because she “gave attitude” to her grandmother.

Making matters worse, the incident was said to happen after Stoudemire got his Master’s degree from the University of Miami earlier in the day.

After the report spread like wildfire on social media, Stoudemire released a statement to deny the allegations. He emphasized that he could never see himself “assaulting” any person, especially his children.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness,” Stoudemire explained.

“I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’ As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

More details about the incident are expected to come out soon. And if what Amar’e Stoudemire saying is true, then there might be another suspect in the incident or what was reported to happen isn’t exactly how it was detailed by the police.