All teams in the NBA have been beset by injury woes to begin the 2024-25 season, and the Phoenix Suns are no exception. Two of the team's stars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, have been dealing with injuries, contributing to the Suns' downturn in form. And with the Suns' NBA Cup life on the line against the reigning tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, there might not be a better time for those two to make their much-anticipated return to the active lineup.

For now, here is everything there is to know regarding the injury status of both Durant and Beal as the Suns return to action later tonight.

Kevin Durant injury status vs. Lakers

At the time of Kevin Durant's injury, the Suns were on a roll, having won eight of their first nine games of the season. However, Durant sustained a calf injury on November 8 following a huge win over the Dallas Mavericks, and he has been out since.

However, Durant is close to a return, and in fact, the chances are he'll be back in action against the Lakers on Tuesday night. According to the official injury report the Suns submitted to the NBA, Durant is listed as “probable” to play, as it looks as though he has recovered quite well from his calf strain.

The loss of Durant has been disastrous for the Suns; they have gone 1-6 without the 36-year-old star forward, with opposing teams dedicating all of their defensive efforts to slowing down Devin Booker. But reinforcements are on the way for the Suns, as Durant is likely to play on Tuesday, barring a last-minute change.

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Lakers

As if the Suns' injury problems weren't already bad enough with the loss of Durant over their past seven games, Bradley Beal joined Durant on the injured list on November 12 in a win over the Utah Jazz. Beal, like Durant, also sustained a calf injury, and he has been out for his team's past six games.

The good news is that the Suns are about to get their full-strength squad back, as Beal is also listed as “probable” to play against the Lakers on the official NBA injury report.

With Beal and Durant on their way to making their triumphant returns to the hardwood, the stage is set for the Suns' NBA Cup clash against the Lakers to be a true barnburner.