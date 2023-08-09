The Phoenix Suns acquired guard Bradley Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards in June. Tuesday, the team posted photos and video of Beal working out at the team's Verizon 5G Performance Center in Suns gear on ‘X,' which is formerly known as Twitter.

Beal is seen working on his jump shot with a Suns personnel member. He takes stationary 3-point shots from the corner and left wing in the first video posted and then takes a shot off a screen in the second video.

Beal, a three-time All-Star, is joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. The three are expected to produce arguably the most skilled offense in NBA history if they capitalize on their potential.

Beal, Booker and Durant each have a career scoring average of at least 22 points. Beal averaged as many as 31.3 points per game in his 11-year career with the Wizards.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said at Beal's introductory press conference he expects the Suns to have a “multiple ball-handler attack” with him and Booker as point guard options.

“I love the fact that both Bradley and Devin have played point at phases in their career and can initiate offense, as can [Durant],” Vogel said. “…We're going to play with pace and have a multiple ball-handler attack.”

Beal helped the Wizards advance to the playoffs five times, including three years in which they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Durant, Booker and the Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals this past season.