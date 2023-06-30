Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was introduced as the newest member of the team Thursday. He answered questions about his fit next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, what attracted him to Phoenix and the team's championship hopes.

After his presser, which took place inside the Footprint Center pavilion, Beal was photographed with Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner at the Suns and Mercury's Verizon 5G Performance Center. The two were seen laughing and embraced.

The Valley is the place to be. Welcome, @RealDealBeal23! 🌵 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/vwTkyugW7z — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 29, 2023

Beal is one of the pieces who could make a difference for the Suns. Phoenix hired coach Frank Vogel, who won the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is looking to round out its team with championship experience.

Griner is one of the most popular athletes in the world right now. She is viewed as the WNBA's top big and in December, returned to the United States after she was detained and imprisoned in Russia.

Brittney Griner is the face of the Mercury and someone who has the support of a lot of people in Phoenix. Beal can learn a lot from her in terms of developing a powerful player-fan connection.

The Suns traded for Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and other draft capital June 24. Phoenix will look to create the best offense in the NBA perhaps with three top scorers: Beal, Durant and Booker.

This past season, Booker and Durant led the Suns to a six-game series versus the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Phoenix may have even won the series if Paul did not suffer a left groin strain in Game 2.

The Suns will have to shore up their roster and create a team with chemistry in a short time. But they have Beal, one of the NBA's best players. He seems to be embracing Phoenix given his interaction with Griner, one of the state's biggest names.