Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal said he could return for the team's Christmas game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Via Andscape:

“When I first got hurt (four minutes into the Suns' 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks Dec. 15), I honestly thought I broke my ankle,” Beal said. “I thought I broke my foot. It was honestly the worse I’ve ever sprained it or tweaked.

“In hindsight, it is not as crazy as it looked. It definitely hurt like crap. Definitely looked ugly. Swelled up a little bit. But I’m in a really good space right now. A lot better than what I thought, that’s for sure. I know we got a little timeline out there (the Suns said Beal would be re-evaluated in two weeks in a formal announcement released Dec. 18), but I think it will be before that.”

Beal said he would try to “ramp this thing up” and play on Christmas, which would be 10 days after his right ankle sprain.

“In the back of my head, I pray I’m ready for Christmas because my boys love to watch me play,” Beal said. “And that’s been another thing that has kind of hit me in the chest this year. My kids are getting older and they’re starting to understand the game a little bit more. They’re understanding when dad plays, when dad doesn’t play. It frustrates them when dad doesn’t play just like it frustrates you guys when dad doesn’t play. And I get it from all angles, man. I get it from fans, I get it from my family and I get it from my little boys.

“So, I’m taking it from all angles. All the abuse. But for the most part, man, I’m definitely just blessed to be where I am. And I’m happy that I have an opportunity to be able to play on Christmas. There’s no better feeling, no better gift than that.”

Beal played twice on Christmas Day with the Washington Wizards. In 2014 against the New York Knicks, Beal had 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

In 2017 versus the Celtics, Beal had 25 points on 10-of-25 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists. The Wizards won each of those games.

The Suns are 14-14 and have lost eight of 11 games. Phoenix has had its Big 3 with Beal, guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant on the floor for one full game.

Beal has played six games for Phoenix. He suffered a back injury and training camp and returned last Wednesday only to suffer the ankle injury against the Knicks. He is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists and shooting 44.9 percent and 42.9 percent from three.

The Suns play the Mavericks at home Monday at 8:30 p.m. Arizona time. The game will be televised by ESPN.