Losing has happened consistently to the Phoenix Suns and their stars during their four-game skid. Most notably, Bradley Beal hasn't found any joy in his team's losing streak. He wasn't happy after dropping an eight-point dud on Saturday in the 126-108 Suns loss to the Indiana Pacers. Following the game, Beal explained to Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com about the team's mentality after the loss.

“We're definitely pissed off,” Beal said. “We're not happy about it. It's a good thing, though. You don't guys smiling and happy and s**t after four losses.”

For Phoenix, they've had an interesting four games. Although they've been better defensively, there have been some unexplainable endings. For starters, they lost to a Memphis Grizzlies team without Ja Morant and many rotational players. Still, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane put on a show. Even with Devin Booker returning to the Suns from injury, it didn't matter.

Furthermore, two of the last four losses came with the Suns Big 3 altogether. Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker all were on the floor simultaneously. Despite the star power, it wasn't enough to register some wins. However, there's been an uncertainty when they're on the floor.

The lack of games played together is starting to rear its ugly head. The trio has played 13 games together this season, and that chemistry is showing. On Tuesday, Beal was recently out of the game with an injury. No matter what, there's a hesitancy for who gets the ball at the end of the shot clock. Without point guard Tyus Jones on Saturday, there was still that same hesitation.

The Suns' 4-game losing skid stems beyond Bradley Beal and company

Again, the Suns' problems don't have to do with the guys not getting along. Interestingly enough, the Big 3 and the rest of the team all get along and like each other. After wins, there's a sense of camaraderie. However, after losses, the team feels a bit disjointed.

Even with two consecutive games under their belt, Phoenix has two losses. Although they've endured more injuries due to illnesses, the star power is enough to win. Sometimes, though, things are unexplainable. No one knows that better on the Suns than Booker. The four-time all-star understands being in the trenches of consistent losing. He also explained to Rankin postgame on Saturday about what the team is feeling.

“S**t, the vibes are low, man,” Booker said. “We just have to keep fighting. It's a blessing to even be in this position, but our output is super ugly right now. We continue to build. Hopefully, later in the season, these moments right here are out the way, got past them.”

Much of the same has been said throughout the season. Despite the optimistic view, the season is dwindling for Phoenix. Fans have urged for a change. Even some media personalities and analysts are calling for the Suns to make some kind of a change.

Bradley Beal's sentiment holds for Phoenix

Luckily, the Suns have some inspiration to draw from this season. The Milwaukee Bucks turned their season around after a 2-8 start. Since then, they won the NBA Cup and have emerged as a playoff team. However, their struggle occurred at the beginning of the season.

For Phoenix, it was the opposite. They started the season 9-2 and were dominant offensively. While they had their issues defensively, the offense was more than productive. Since Durant's initial calf injury, the Suns hopped off the success train. They went 1-6 in his absence. After his return, they didn't sustain that previous success.

Ever since that game against the Brooklyn Nets in late November, the downward spiral began. Even Durant mentioned the Suns' mental lapses after that game. Those issues have persisted into December and the early New Year. Phoenix has reiterated the same concept of that they are improving every game.

Regardless of the optimism, games are continuing to fly by. As Booker said, they're hoping to get rid of these moments before the thick of the season. If a change doesn't happen soon, it could be a wasted season in the Valley of the Sun for three of the biggest stars in the NBA.