The Indiana Pacers continued their recent turnaround on Saturday night, as they picked up a 126-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns. After a slow start, the Pacers finally appear to be finding their way, and based on comments made by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton after this big win, it sounds like the good times may just be getting started for Indiana.

Just like the Pacers themselves, Haliburton endured a slow start to the season, but he's recently been coming out of his shell and looking more and more like the guy who led this team all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. With the team having won eight of their last 11 games, Haliburton admitted that this is the most fun he's had on the basketball court this season.

“Pacers have won 8 of 11. Tyrese Haliburton: ‘The ball is just moving. We're playing really well offensively.' Said this is the most fun he's had all year,” Tony East shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers finally finding their footing

Haliburton's numbers on the year (18.3 points, 8.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game on 43.9% shooting) are down across the board from his breakout 2023-24 campaign, but he's shown signs of life as of late. Over the past 11 games, Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 9.7 assists per game, while shooting a much improved 48.1% from the floor.

The result has been Indiana's strongest stretch of the season, and while they still have just an 18-18 record, they are in a great spot to move up the Eastern Conference standings if they can keep this up. Haliburton is having a great time, and he will look to prove that this recent hot streak is not a fluke, with his next chance to do so coming on Monday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.