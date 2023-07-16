Bradley Beal is being given a significant role update with the Phoenix Suns.

With Chris Paul being traded by the Suns to the Golden State Warriors and Beal being brought in among a number of other players, there was a possibility of Devin Booker starting at point guard or even Cam Payne potentially being an option.

The latter won't be the case anymore after the Suns traded Payne to the San Antonio Spurs along with a second-round draft pick and cash on Sunday.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic, Beal will now enter the 2023/24 training camp as the projected starting point guard for the Suns.

Filling in as his backup will likely be Jordan Goodwin, who was also acquired from Washington as part of the Beal trade, with team sources claiming the Suns like him as an option.

“Right now Goodwin is the only nominal point guard on the main roster, but he played more as a combo guard in Washington,” the report wrote. “The athletic but erratic Lee is also a possibility but would need to be upgraded from his two-way by spring to be playoff-eligible.”

It's an interesting development as most would have assumed Booker would have been the one starting at point. However, it appears the plan is for Beal, a shooting guard, to take up the role.

That said, Phoenix have no shortage of ball-handlers as in addition to Beal, Booker, Goodwin and Lee, they also have Eric Gordon and of course, Kevin Durant.