Well, that was a lot of moves in less than an hour. The Phoenix Suns made a series of moves amid their eventful offseason, which include two trades, one of which involve Cameron Payne. The other move was the signing of fan favorite center Bol Bol. All three moves were reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

“ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Bol Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. At 23, Bol had his best NBA season with Orlando: 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Another developing talent to join a deepened bench rotation.”

Ever since Bol was released by the Orlando Magic, the free agent center has gotten a lot of hype from fans. Bol's versatile and diverse skillset and long, tall frame easily made him a fan favorite amongst casual fans. Immediately after his release, the Suns were rumored to be the frontrunner to sign Bol Bol.

The other moves by the Suns were trades to acquire and/or swap second-round picks. One of the trades involved shipping backup PG Cam Payne to the Spurs along with a swap of future second-round picks. The other trade was with the Orlando Magic, which involves a 2026 first-round pick swap and Phoenix acquiring three second-round picks.

The Suns are looking to be serious contenders for a title next season. After exhausting their trove of picks in the Bradley Beal trade, Phoenix found a way to replenish some of the picks they relinquished. That way, they can preserve some semblance of their future while still competing for a title today.