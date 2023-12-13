Bradley Beal dropped an honest admission after returning from his injury in the Phoenix Suns victory on Tuesday night

Bradley Beal returned from his injury on Tuesday night in the Phoenix Suns' 119-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Beal finished with 16 points, three assists, and three rebounds in the victory. He addressed his return after the game.

“I made my first shot of the game, it is just like riding a bike,” Beal said, via Arizona Sports. “I have been doing this for 12 years now. It is not going to be too much different from what you have seen in the past. It is just getting my wind back now and you guys seeing me more.”

The Suns feature a big three of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. Fans are still waiting to see them all play together after Durant missed Tuesday's game. The Suns have still performed well considering their injury trouble in 2023-24, currently holding a 13-10 record.

Beal later referred to the Suns as being “unselfish”, something he believes has led to success. Phoenix expects to win this season with their star-studded core of players. If they can get healthy, Phoenix will be a threat in the Western Conference.

Bradley Beal finds success in return to Suns

The 30-year-old guard has appeared in only four games so far doing the 2023-24 campaign. He's averaging 17 points per contest during that span. Beal will likely see his numbers improve if he's able to stay on the court moving forward.

A three-time All-Star, Beal features the potential to be one of the better scorers in the league. He averaged over 30 points per game twice during his time with the Washington Wizards. Although he probably won't record 30 points a night with the Suns given the presences of Booker and Durant, he's still going to contribute at a high level on offense.

The Suns will play again on Wednesday night in the second of a back-to-back at home against the Brooklyn Nets.