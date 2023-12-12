Suns star Bradley Beal could be gearing up to make his long-awaited return from injury on Tuesday night against the Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to finally get one of their key pieces to what they hope is a championship puzzle back on Tuesday night, as All-Star guard Bradley Beal is getting closer to his return. Beal, who has missed the Suns' last 12 games due to a back injury, has only played in three total games this season. Finally beginning to feel like himself again and practicing near full capacity with the team, the three-time All-Star could make his return from injury on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. The has left everyone asking: Is Bradley Beal playing and making his return tonight vs. the Warriors?

Bradley Beal's injury status vs. Suns

For the first time all season long, Bradley Beal carries no injury designation with him into Tuesday night's game against the Warriors and he is set to make his return to the court.

To this point in the season, the Suns have gone 12-10, struggling to put together a consistent win streak due to their injury concerns. Beal has obviously been the key talking point on the team's injury report through the months, but Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has also missed time due to injuries.

In fact, Durant is questionable for the game against Golden State due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant did not play in Phoenix's last game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Beal's return to the lineup will immediately give the Suns new life on the offensive side of the court, taking a lot of pressure off of Booker to have to do everything, especially if Durant is not available to play. Beal addressed this on Monday during practice.

“He’s playing at an elite level right now,” Beal said of Booker. “It was tough the last couple games, just seeing him get double-teamed, triple-teamed. Like, that’s what we want to avoid. That’s what we’re trying to stay away from. So I’m definitely happy that I could come in and fill that void for him, relieve a little bit of pressure and just try to keep uplifting his play. Because he’s playing at an elite, elite level right now.

“I just want him to stay where he’s at mentally, and however I can help contribute to that, that’s what I’m going to do.”

In the three games that Beal has played in this season, he has averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor. Beal has yet to play with Booker, as he was sidelined with a foot/ankle injury when the new Suns guard was available to play earlier this season.

With Beal back on the floor, the Suns will now be able to officially begin their “Big 3” era, possibly leading them to one of the top spots in the Western Conference.

So, when it comes to the question of is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is clearly yes.