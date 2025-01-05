As the basketball world awaits a finality of the drama between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler, the question remains of the teams that are most interested in trading for the star. While the Golden State Warriors were at one time linked to Butler, they are said to back off as it's the Phoenix Suns that hold the top spot.

This was said by Marc Stein in his latest blog post as Phoenix being the team that is the “most interested” in dealing for Butler and would even give him the “lucrative new contract” that Miami is holding off on giving. However, Stein would speak on the setbacks that come with the interest, like finding a third team that wants Bradley Beal and if even the Suns star would waive his no-trade clause.

“Phoenix is widely regarded as the team most interested in trading for Butler and definitely makes sense as a Butler destination from at least one perspective,” Stein wrote. “Suns owner Mat Ishbia is believed to be as willing to sign the 35-year-old to a lucrative new contract as anyone you'll find. The Suns, though, will clearly need to find a third team willing to take on Beal's contract (which owes him $110 million over the next two seasons) to have any shot at actually trading for Butler … in addition to Beal's willingness to waive his no-trade clause.”

As the Heat have suspended Butler for seven games due to “conducts detrimental to the team,” they would say that they are exploring trade options. This comes after Butler said he lost his “joy” of basketball and said “probably not” when asked if he can re-gain it in Miami.

The Heat have “zero interest” in one Suns trade

With the Suns struggling, a trade for Butler is tough since reportedly the Heat have “shown zero interest” in wanting Beal and a 2031 first-round pick.

“The Suns, meanwhile, have rival teams' attention for a wholly separate set of circumstances,” Stein wrote. “As in: What on Earth is their next move with such a limited array of trade assets? With a humbling loss Saturday to Indiana, Phoenix slumped to 7-17 since its 8-1 start under new coach Mike Budenholzer. Phoenix is also well aware that the Heat, to date, have shown zero interest in taking back the Suns' best possible trade offer for Butler: Bradley Beal packaged with a 2031 first-round pick.”

This is why Stein wrote earlier that a trade involving the Heat wanting to “take back the smallest possible amount of guaranteed money” is unlikely to happen quickly, as there is “pessimism” one happens imminently.

“The Heat, however, are known to be seeking a trade that requires them to take back the smallest possible amount of guaranteed money beyond this season, which is among the reasons that there has been no short of pessimism in circulation about a deal materializing quickly,” Stein wrote. “With Golden State now said to be backing off an expected run at a Butler trade, per a report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, pinpointing potential destinations for the suspended Heat star has only gotten more challenging.”

At any rate, the Suns are 15-18 which puts them 12th in the Western Conference as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.