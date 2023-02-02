The Phoenix Suns got blasted at home by Dejounte Murray and the visiting Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, as the hosts absorbed a 132-100 defeat. Making the night worse for Suns forward Cam Johnson was the limited playing time he was given in the game, as he only saw action for 15 minutes.

While Johnson has already played heavy minutes since returning from a knee injury, the Suns seemingly still have him on some kind of minute restriction. Cam Johnson knows managing his health after such an injury is tricky, though, he did not hide his frustration over it following the loss to the Hawks (via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports).

“Cam Johnson said he knew going into tonight he’d be playing shorter stints. He’s clearly frustrated about it, but said he knows there’d be ‘peaks and valleys’ coming back from an injury like this. His knee feels better some days than others, so it’s all about managing it properly”

Cam Johnson started in the Hawks game and finished with just six points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field, as he struggled to find his rhythm on offense. Despite the short time he was on the floor, he ended up having the worst plus/minus in the game with a -31. Since returning from the injury, the former North Carolina Tar Heels star had played games in which he saw 29 and 32 minutes.

Johnson, who will hit the free-agent market (restricted) at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, is averaging 13.5 points so far in this campaign.