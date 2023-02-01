The Phoenix Suns host the Atlanta Hawks for a rare meeting in the desert! it’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Suns prediction and pick.

The Hawks ended the month of January losing four of their final five games, with their only win coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They now hit the road for another road trip facing four solid squads from the Western Conference. Without Trae Young, ATL put up a fight against the Portland Trail Blazers losing 129-125 as they almost completed the comeback. The Hawks are back under .500 with a (25-26) record.

The Suns are finally putting something together, winning six of their final seven games of January. They are coming off a win over the Toronto Raptors 114-106 as Mikal Bridges scored 29 off 12/19 shooting. The team is trying to skid by and maintain a solid seed in the West until Devin Booker returns.

Here are the Hawks-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Suns Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-108)

Phoenix Suns: -1 (-112)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Suns

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: ESPN APP

Time: 10:00 ET/ 7:00 PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have a chance to cover this spread with the news that Trae Young is likely to return. He is probable for tonight and is the only one on the injury report. In his absence, the Hawks put up a fight against Damian Lillard and the Blazers but just fell short. Dejounte Murray scored 40 in the loss and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 off the bench. If it wasn’t for a Simons three with 34 seconds left, the Hawks might have escaped the Northwest with a win.

Young is averaging 27.2 points per game on the season with 9.9 assists to go along with it. He is second in the NBA behind Tyrese Haliburton in assists per game but desperately needs to figure out his three-point shooting. If he doesn’t improve his 31.6% then the Hawks won’t make any noise the rest of the way. After Murray’s 40-point performance, he increased his PPG to 21.2 and has 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists on the season as well. Coming off the bench, Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points with 3.1 assists.

ATL is (22-28-1) against the spread.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are missing a few key players tonight, but have shown over the course of the last few games that they can still win. Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, and Jae Crowder continue to sit out but Josh Okogie is available after fracturing his nose. In Bookers’ absence, Bridges, DeAndre Ayton, and Chris Paul have continued to play elite basketball. Booker tweeted earlier Wednesday that gives an indication that he might return sooner, rather than later. I doubt he plays tonight, but could be available against the Boston Celtics Friday night.

The All-Star is clearly a huge part of this team’s success and they will be looking forward to having him back on the court. It’s hard to fill the void of a 27-PPG player. However, Mr. Reliable Mikal Bridges has started every game of the season. He is now averaging 16.8 points and has 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game to go along with it. He and CP3 lead the team in steals but Paul is slightly higher at 1.4 per game. DeAndre Ayton is playing great basketball lately scoring over 22 points in his last two games and shooting well over 50% from the floor.

Phoenix is (28-24) against the spread.

Final Hawks-Suns Prediction & Pick

With Young returning to the court, I think the Hawks make this a very entertaining game on ESPN tonight. However, I expect the Suns to cover the 1-point spread with a win at home.

Final Hawks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -1 (-112); Over 231.5 (-110)