Cam Johnson is set to return for the Phoenix Suns following his lengthy injury absence, per the Suns Twitter account. He is expected to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The 26-year old has played in just 8 games for Phoenix this season due to a lingering knee injury. He posted 13 points per game on just under 47 percent field goal shooting in those 8 contests.

His original timetable was set at 1-2 months back in November. He ended up missing a little over 2 months due to the ailment.

The Suns have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign. But the reality of the matter is that injuries have absolutely decimated this team. In addition to Cam Johnson, stars such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton have all missed time. Phoenix features enough talent to make a playoff run. But they need to get healthy sooner rather than later.

This Cam Johnson update is unquestionably pivotal for the Suns.

Although injuries have impacted the team, Deandre Ayton previously called out Phoenix for a lack of “fight.”

“I’m not used to the no fight in us,” Ayton said, via Duane Rankin. “We can make all the excuses we want, but the games got to get played.”

The Suns will head into their clash with the Nets sporting a 21-24 record on the season. They are currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. Phoenix needs to turn things around in a hurry. Cam Johnson will do everything in his power to help the Suns amid his injury return.