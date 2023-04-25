The Phoenix Suns find themselves on the brink of advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals heading into Tuesday’s Game 5, as they are up 3-1 in their best-of-seven matchup against the hobbled Los Angeles Clippers whilst heading back to their home court in Arizona. Aside from their commanding series lead, what makes their upcoming contest even more joyous is the fact that they could be getting key reserve Cameron Payne back on the hardwood for the first time this postseason. With this, the question on every Suns fan’s mind: Is Cameron Payne playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Cameron Payne injury status vs. Clippers

Suns guard Cameron Payne has been found donning street clothes on the sidelines since the club’s regular-season finale back on April 9 due to a nagging back injury.

Though Phoenix has managed to win three of these five outings and find themselves just one win away from punching their ticket to round two, the 28-year-old’s contributions have still been sorely missed.

Fortunately for the Suns, however, it appears that they may be gearing up to be graced with Cameron Payne’s on-court contributions for what is hoped to be a close-out Game 5, as his status has been bumped up to “Probable” for Tuesday’s affair, as per the league’s official injury report.

Through 48 games played in 2022-23, the eighth-year veteran has posted solid averages of 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 36.8% from distance.

Getting Payne back into the mix could prove to be a great asset for the Suns to have, as he not only could go on to shake off any present rust while also giving veteran Chris Paul some much-needed rest time on the pine for longer spurts than what he’s received thus far in the NBA Playoffs.

However, in the meantime, when it comes to the question of whether or not Cameron Payne will be playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer seems to be rather promising.