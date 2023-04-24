The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) visit the Phoenix Suns (45-37) for the fifth game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Phoenix took a 3-1 advantage thanks to their 112-100 game-four win. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Suns Game 5 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Clippers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Suns Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +12 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -12 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

TV: TNT, Bally SoCal, Bally AZ

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 42-44 (49%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 42-43-1 (49%)

With Kawhi Leonard out in games three and four, the Clippers struggled to contain Phoenix’s high-powered offense. While Kawhi’s status remains up in the air for game five, all signs point to him missing yet another game. Still, the most discouraging thing about LA’s performances in games three and four was their work on the glass. After dominating the Suns 49-42 in game one, the Clippers were outrebounded in each of the last three games. Phoenix can be beaten in the paint – something LA exploited to great success in their lone win this series. Consequently, the Clippers need their role players to continue playing well but also need to refocus on the glass if they want to cover in game five.

With Kawhi joining teammate Paul George on the bench, Russell Westbrook turned back the clock in games three and four. Russ amassed 30 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds in their game-three cover. He shot an impressive 3/7 from the floor although he did turn the ball over six times. Russ followed that up with another vintage Westbrook performance in game four. Despite the Clippers failing to cover, Westbrook dropped 37 points on 17/29 shooting. The former MVP proved that he won’t go down without a fight and he has a ton to play for with an uncertain contract situation next season.

While Russ’ production is all but assured at this point, backcourt mate Norman Powell needs to rekindle some of his game-three magic if they want to cover. Powell exploded for 42 points on 15/23 shooting in their cover. While another 40-point game may be a lot to ask, the Clippers certainly will be hoping for an improvement on his game four performance. The Suns held him to just 14 points on 4/15 shooting. Still, Powell averaged 17.9 PPG in nine regular season games without both Kawhi and Paul George – setting him up for a high usage night in game five.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 44-40-2 (52%)

Over Record: 44-39-3 (53%)

Phoenix looked vulnerable after their game-one loss. They bounced back, however, thanks to Kawhi’s injury and the resurgence of Devin Booker. While they failed to cover the first game with Kawhi out, their 12-point win in game four should give Phoenix backers a ton of confidence as they return home for game five. Given the massive amount of minutes their starters played in the first four games of the series, the Suns could use some extended time off and thus will be highly motivated to finish the Clippers off.

Devin Booker has been the story of the postseason thus far for the Suns. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, Booker looks like a completely different player this time around. He’s been incredibly aggressive thus far, averaging 34.8 PPG and 5.5 APG while shooting 57% from the floor. His 22.8 shot attempts per game lead the Suns by far as he has solidified himself as the alpha dog of this team. With 38, 45, and 30 points in his last three games, Booker is well-positioned to continue his dominance stretch in what could be the final game in the series.

The X-factor for the Suns tonight is Kevin Durant. Calling Durant an X-factor rather than the main factor in a game seems absurd, but thus is life in the 2023 NBA. KD fills in all the holes for Phoenix – serving as their second-leading scorer, rebounder, and playmaker thus far. That translates to a strong line of 27.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Having eclipsed 42 minutes in each of the first four games of the series, expect KD to do everything in his power to end the series and ensure Phoenix extra rest heading into the next round.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick

Phoenix may very well win the series in game five but don’t expect Los Angeles to go down without a fight. While expecting another Russell Westbrook masterclass may be farfetched, the Clippers feature enough veterans that this one should stay respectable.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +12 (-110)