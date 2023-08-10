Former Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne believes he would help the team compete for its first-ever championship this season. Via his Instagram Live, per @CGBBURNER on ‘X.'

“I wish I was in Phoenix still,” Payne said. “It is what it is man, they trying to win the [championship] and I respect it. I feel like they could have won the ‘chip with me though.”

The Suns traded Payne, who was the team's backup point guard for the last 3 1/2 seasons, to the San Antonio Spurs July 19. Phoenix has a new coach, Frank Vogel, who is known for building top defenses in the NBA. Payne is a very energetic player but he is listed at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, which makes him limited as a defensive player.

Phoenix also traded its starting point guard for the last three seasons, Chris Paul, to the Washington Wizards for guard Bradley Beal. Paul was soon traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Last season for the Suns, Payne averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 41.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

He suffered a lower back injury before the playoffs and returned for the Suns' Game 5 versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Payne started the Suns' final four games of the postseason after Paul suffered a groin injury in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix was eliminated in six games, but Payne had a terrific performance in Game 6. He had a playoff career-high 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting. He told reporters after the game he felt like he was just finding his groove.

“I just wish we was still playing to really show y'all I got a little bit more to me,” Payne said.