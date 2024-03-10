The Phoenix Suns are playing Bradley Beal at point guard in their primetime matchup against the leading record-team in the NBA, the 48-12 Boston Celtics.
Beal's game is something that Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is concerned of.
“His whole career, he’s been really great in transition,” he said, according to Forbes' Shane Young. Body positioning is super important on him.
Beal, who has missed 29 games for the Suns but is staying engaged, has played at point guard the last three games. Phoenix is without Devin Booker, who has a right ankle sprain, against Boston.
“He has the ability to change speeds really well,” Mazzulla said. “We gave up 6-8 points on backcuts in the last game, so tonight that’s the number one key — body positioning on Beal and Durant.”
Beal is a three-time All-Star and former competitor for the NBA's scoring title in 2020-21.
Even though Beal played fewer than 10 percent of his minutes at the position with the Washington Wizards in 2022-23, his point-guard skills have filled a “need,” in his eyes.
“I've embraced the role a lot more,” said Beal, whose natural position is shooting guard. His skills have also impressed Kevin Durant.
“He has brought the ball up before, but I think he is playing traditional point guard right now,” Durant said. “He is setting up the offense every single time down, he is giving up shots to his teammates. He is penetrating every time trying to kick out, he is one of those players who can do everything. Any situation you put him in he is going to figure it out. He is an unselfish player, when you are unselfish and have the skills that he has, you can adapt to anything.”