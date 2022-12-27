By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns are having trouble winning games, especially in the final month of 2022, and their problem is getting compounded by Devin Booker’s health. Booker has recently aggravated a groin injury that forced him out early from last Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. That was the first appearance of Booker following a three-game absence because of the same injury.

In other words, the Suns will have to be more careful with their superstar shooting guard, an idea that is doubled down by veteran point guard Chris Paul, per via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“It’s tough, but it’s part of it,” Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul said. “(Booker has) been in the league long enough and we all understand we don’t need him in December and January. We’ve got to hold the fort down until he gets ready. Make sure he doesn’t rush back.”

The Suns certainly need Booker to be as healthy as possible, especially in case they find themselves in a precarious spot in the standings in the final stretches of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. However, Phoenix would also want for Booker to be back as early as possible, considering that the Suns have lost all their last three games and are staring at a schedule that will have them play nine of their next 11 games in enemy territories.

With Landry Shamet also still out with an Achilles issue, the Suns are stretched thin in the backcourt, with Paul expected to carry a much heavier load in the coming days — if not weeks.