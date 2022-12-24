By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Holiday season has Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker reminiscing about years past. One thing that recently came back to his memory is the NBA’s iconic Christmas jerseys. By his own admission, Booker hopes that the league decides to bring these back.

The league had a pretty good run with the Christmas jerseys. They abandoned the concept a few years ago, though, and for his part, Booker never got the chance to get one with the Suns. Now that Phoenix has emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA, Booker is hoping to get his own customized Suns Christmas jersey in the near future:

“I miss the jerseys,” he said, via Duane Rankin of azcentral. “I wish they’d still switch to the Christmas jerseys.

“There’s been some good ones. Classic jerseys.”

When you talk about NBA Christmas jerseys, one of the first iterations that come to mind has to be the sleeved shirts from nearly a decade ago. Those jerseys remain to be one of the most polarizing uniforms in the history of the league, and for his part, Booker admits that he didn’t really see the beauty in those shirts:

“I didn’t like the sleeves,” Booker said. “I wasn’t a fan of the sleeves.”

As for this Christmas, however, Booker’s biggest basketball wish is likely centered around his availability for Sunday’s marquee matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old has missed Phoenix’s last four games with a lingering groin injury, and he’s now in danger of missing five straight. Both Devin Booker and the Suns are hoping that he’s ready to go come Christmas Day.