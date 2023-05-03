A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Chris Paul’s injury is a development that could potentially have a disastrous effect on Phoenix Suns‘ season. It could not have come at a worse time for the Suns, who are currently down 2-0 against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup. Now, the Suns will need to navigate the next few games without their star point guard after Paul was diagnosed with a groin strain that will reportedly keep him out for at least a week.

At this point, Suns head coach Monty Williams has no other choice but to turn to other players on his roster to try and fill the void that Paul had left. CP3 is one of the best playmakers in the history of the sport and quite frankly, there’s just no replacing him. However, in terms of scoring, Williams says that he intends to call on Terence Ross and TJ Warren to potentially make up for Paul’s absence. This comes via Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One of the biggest criticisms that has been thrown on the Suns since after the NBA trade deadline is their lack of depth. This will be put to the test in the next couple of games with Chris Paul out injured, and Phoenix will need to dig deep in order to keep their season alive. Perhaps Ross and Warren will be able to help in this regard.

The Suns get to host the Nuggets at the Footprint Center for Games 3 and 4 so they will have the support of their home crowd. It goes without saying, however, that the Suns cannot afford to lose either of those games if they want to keep their title hopes alive.