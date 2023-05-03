Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Kevin Durant is not having the best start to the Phoenix Suns second round series against the Denver Nuggets. The Suns currently find themselves down 0-2, and Durant hasn’t necessarily looked like himself. In fact, an avatar of Kevin Durant in the newest version of Call Of Duty looks more like the Suns superstar.

Kevin Durant will be in Call Of Duty. pic.twitter.com/0JSqRLX0Dr — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 3, 2023

The avatar is hyperrealistic, looking exactly like the real-life version of Durant. Although it must be really cool to see himself in Call Of Duty, Durant is most likely focusing on improving his play against the Denver Nuggets.

Durant had a strong Game 1, but it ultimately wasn’t enough for the Suns to win. Then in Game 2, Durant posted a dud for his standards. He finished with 24 points, but he did it on 10/27 shooting from the field, including 2/12 from the 3-point line. Through two games in the Suns-Nuggets series, Durant is shooting 20% from the 3-point line, well below what he and the Suns expect from him.

Fortunately for the Suns, they have plenty of time to regroup before Game 3. The next few days will be spent preparing for Game 3 on Friday in Phoenix, and Durant is most likely spending all of his time in the gym getting shots up. Even with his avatar in Call Of Duty, it is not the time to be playing video games.

Game 3 will be pivotal for Kevin Durant and the Suns, as a loss would all but seal their 2023 NBA Playoffs fate. If the Suns can take Game 3 and make the series 2-1 in favor of the Nuggets, then maybe then Kevin Durant rewards himself by playing with his own avatar in Call Of Duty.