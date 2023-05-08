Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Phoenix Suns just won a critical Game 4 on Sunday evening to even up their series at two games apiece with the Denver Nuggets, but it appears they will remain without point guard Chris Paul. The veteran is still nursing a groin injury and isn’t expected to return until Game 6 at the earliest, even though he’s itching to play.

"The Suns are preparing to be without him for Game 5 as well, he's expected to be out. I think the window for him to return from that groin strain is Game 6 potentially… I was told Chris Paul really wants to play." — Shams Charania (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/WxbvQgBWwI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

This isn’t exactly a huge surprise considering Paul was expected to miss Games 3-5. There is no question the Suns have missed his playmaking and experience, but because of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s brilliance, they’ve managed to claw their way back into the series.

The superstar duo combined for 72 points in Game 3 while the bench also stepped up in a big way, outscoring Denver’s second unit 42-11. Phoenix is playing like a collective unit right now. Paul initially hurt his groin in Game 2 and ultimately exited early in notable pain.

While CP3 only scored 19 points through the first two contests of the second round, he is a key piece of this roster both on and off the court. The sooner he can return, the better.

The Suns now head back to the Mile High City searching for a third straight victory against Nikola Jokic and Co. If Book and KD can go nuclear again and the supporting cast rises to the occasion, a 3-2 advantage could very well be in the cards before a potential close out Game 6 in the desert. By then, there’s a good chance Chris Paul suits up. That would be ideal.