Facing desperation at home against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant had to dig deep into their bag of tricks to will the Phoenix Suns to victory Sunday night. That included a Hail Mary-like play at the end of the first quarter.

Trailing 34-30, Booker in bounded a near full-court heave to Durant, who corralled it with one hand and then drilled the jumper as time expired, via ClutchPoints. It fittingly took place right in front of TNT broadcaster Grant Hill, who set the standard for basketball-football passes when he famously linked up with Duke teammate Christian Laettner for an improbable NCAA Tournament win in 1992.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, whose “Hail Murray” pass to DeAndre Hopkins stunned the Buffalo Bills a couple years ago, was also watching the insane play live at the Footprint Center. Durant and Booker weighed in on the touchdown play afterwards.

What a pass from Devin Booker 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hLBiSinwn9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

“Great pass, just try to keep my eye on the ball,” Durant said after the Suns’ series-tying 129-124 win, per Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints. “Done that plenty of times growing up, so I knew exactly what the play was when I ran in there.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I know you seen that,” Booker shared, when recounting what he said to Kyler Murray about the play. “I just told KD to go long and I’ll trust the 7-foot guy who can shoot the ball from anywhere.”

.@KellanOlson asked Kevin Durant and Devin Booker about the full-court pass to Durant’s buzzer-beater in the first. Durant said he was a WR growing up. Booker said he was a QB. Book said he talked about the play to Kyler Murray, who was at the game. “I know you seen that.” pic.twitter.com/XHtDsVjsiX — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 8, 2023

The display might not be quite as unbelievable if you know the background of these already superb athletes. Booker and Durant each confirmed they played quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, growing up. “We’re going to get in some flag football this summer,” Booker joked.

For the rehabbing Murray, that electric moment might be just the extra motivation he needs to will himself back to the gridiron.