Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is not available for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, according to the team.

Paul suffered a left groin strain in the Suns’ 97-87 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 Saturday. Paul was a team-best plus-8 in the game.

Paul’s absence is huge for the Suns, who have struggled with their rotation in this series. Phoenix only has one true backup point guard, Cameron Payne.

The Suns may also use Devin Booker at point. Booker is averaging 6.6 assists in seven playoff games.

Suns center Deandre Ayton spoke on Paul’s absence following Thursday’s practice.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s just so hard to say when we lose Chris,” Ayton said of Paul’s absence. “We’re a, ‘Next man up,’ mentality. Next guy up try to do best to replicate what C covers for us. He does so much, man. Really, just getting everybody’s hands on the ball. He’s the reason this team has, I would say, a principle of sharing the ball.”

Devin Booker spoke about what the team will have to do without Paul.

“Only time can tell,” Booker said. “We’re obviously game planning for it now. You can’t replace what Chris brings. He’ll still be there being a leader, being vocal, but the things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways.”

Booker, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will have to win without Paul in order to extend this series. Phoenix trails 0-2 and has two games at home to try and even it.