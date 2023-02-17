Chris Paul has bumped Michael Jordan out of the top three list of the NBA’s all-time leaders in the steals category. With four steals Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, thePoint God zoomed past His Airness for third on the said list.

Chris Paul entered the Clippers game with 2,511 steals under his belt, three short of tying Michael Jordan’s 2,514. But Paul was not going to let Thursday end without him finally ending his chase of MJ.

Chris Paul has been on a tear of late when it comes to on-court robbery. His streak of multi-steals games has now been extended to six games following his performance in the Clippers game. He recently had a five-steal outing during a road win against the Brooklyn Nets and collected a total of seven steals in the three games prior to the meeting with Los Angeles.

John Stockton and Jason Kidd are the only two players in NBA history with more steals all-time than Chris Paul. Stockton finished his legendary career with 3,265 steals, while Kidd had 2,684. It’s not a reach to imagine Paul surpassing Kidd down the road, but smashing Stockton’s record doesn’t look attainable for the Suns star.

Unfortunately for Chris Paul and the Suns, they were not able to score a win versus the Clippers, as they suffered a 116-107 loss. Paul added five points and 11 assists to his steals total against Paul George and company.

Paul can add to his steals total next week when the Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.