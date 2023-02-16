The Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns battle it out in what could be a playoff preview. Come to Arizona with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Suns prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch.

The Clippers are coming off a 134-124 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Significantly, the Clippers rode a monster third quarter on their way to victory. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points. Meanwhile, Paul George added 20 points and eight assists. Norman Powell contributed 24 points off the bench. Significantly, Los Angeles shot 53.3 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Clippers converted 86.4 percent of their free throws.

The Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-109 to inch closer to the top spot in the Pacific Division. Significantly, Devin Booker had 32 points to lead the Suns. Deandre Ayton added 29 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Josh Okogie added 19 points. Chris Paul had a great night with 17 points and 19 assists. Substantially, the Suns shot 56.8 percent from the field. Phoenix also had 12 steals and forced 17 turnovers.

The Clippers enter this game with a record of 32-28 and are fifth in the Western Conference. Moreover, they are 17-15 on the road. The Clippers are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Suns enter this game with a record of 32-27. The Suns are 20-9 at the Footprint Center. Likewise, they are 7-3 over their previous 10 games.

The Suns have won both games this season, almost by the same identical score. Ultimately, the Suns defeated the Clippers 112-95 to start the season and 111-95 in December, both games in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 4-6 over their last 10 games and 4-6 over their recent 10 games in Phoenix.

Here are the Clippers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Suns Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +1 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -1 (-108)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are finally healthy. Now, they must stay healthy as they head into All-Star weekend and play out the final 22 games of their season. The Clippers are in fifth but only 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the top spot in the Pacific Division. Conversely, they also are only three games ahead of the Portland Trailblazers for 11th in the West, which would not qualify for the playoffs.

George and Leonard lead the way. Therefore, they are difficult to beat when both are on the court. But the Clippers have not had them throughout the season. Unfortunately, the Clippers are 10-17 without Leonard this season. Los Angeles must do whatever it takes to keep him healthy. Likewise, George needs to stay healthy, and the Clippers are 6-11 without him.

George and Leonard will try and improve an offense that ranks 21st in field goal shooting percentage. However, they are also sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Clippers struggle at the free throw line, ranking 20th in free throw shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 13th on the boards, 13th in turnovers, and 15th in blocked shots. The Clippers have some ways to go, and will need to convert their chances.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances. Additionally, they must also stop Phoenix from getting hot.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns made the deal of the year by trading for Kevin Durant. However, he is not ready yet as he is recovering from an MCL sprain. Durant is taking shots in practice but has not attempted any jump shots yet. Therefore, the Suns must play without him for just a little longer.

Booker, Ayton, and Paul are around to keep the Suns competitive while Durant recovers. Significantly, these three are talented and can lead the Suns to victory on any given day. They help lead an offense that ranks 22nd in field goal shooting percentage. Conversely, they are fifth in 3-point shooting percentage, highlighting their ability to hit the shot from beyond the arc. The Suns are also ninth in free throw shooting percentage. Likewise, the Suns excel on the boards, ranking seventh in rebounds. The Suns are also 14th in turnovers and eighth in blocked shots.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can continue to hit their shots in succession. Moreover, they must stop Leonard and George from getting hot.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are rolling and want to avenge those two blowout losses. Somehow, the Clippers will find a way to get the job done in the desert.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +1 (-112)