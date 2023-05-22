NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement on Monday, and Chris Paul took to Twitter to congratulate him on his career.

“Future Hall of Famer!! Salute @carmeloanthony 🫡 #StayMe7o” wrote Chris Paul on Twitter, along with some pictures of the two together.

Carmelo Anthony played for 19 years in the NBA, with his last stint coming in the 2021-2022 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His rookie season came in the 2003-2004 season with the Denver Nuggets, the team he was with until he was traded to the New York Knicks in the 2010-2011 season.

Chris Paul’s career started two seasons later in 2005-2006. He has played 18 seasons, and is entering his 19th season. He is currently a member of the Phoenix Suns, but there is a lot of speculation about him potentially being moved off of the team’s roster. He is currently a core member of the team alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. It will be interesting to see whether Paul is on the Suns’ roster by the time next season starts. As well as his teammate Deandre Ayton.

Anthony and Paul came into the league at the same time, and it is likely that both will end up in the Hall of Fame. Anthony was one of the best scorers of his generation. He never had the help that was required to win an NBA title with the Nuggets or Knicks. However, Anthony had one of the most impressive runs as a college player, winning the national championship with the Syracuse basketball program.

It is cool to see one player from the same generation congratulate another after a very impressive career.