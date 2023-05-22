It’s a sad but memorable day in NBA history as the decorated and storied Carmelo Anthony officially announces his retirement after 19 seasons.

During his lengthy career, Carmelo played for several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers. From the time he stepped onto the scene at Towson Catholic High School, Anthony earned a reputation as one of the game’s most potent scorers.

A basketball giant on the global stage as well, fans can rest assured that the future Hall of Famer is getting his flowers from all across the world as they look back on the best moments from his historic career.

7 reasons retired star Carmelo Anthony is a 100% no-doubt Hall of Famer

2003 NCAA Champion

Carmelo Anthony played for Syracuse University during the 2002-2003 season and made an immediate impact as a freshman, proving himself to be one of the top players in the country after entering college as a McDonald’s and Parade All-American. Anthony’s scoring, versatility and athleticism allowed the Syracuse Orange to win their first-ever NCAA Championship title that season.

In the NCAA Tournament, Anthony played a vital role in Syracuse’s championship run, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors along the way. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Anthony led the team in scoring and rebounding in the tournament, with 20.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 47.6 percent shooting from 3. Anthony’s performances against the Texas Longhorns in the Final Four and the Kansas Jayhawks in the championship game were particularly memorable.

Following his successful freshman season, Anthony went on to declared for the NBA Draft and was selected as the third overall pick by the Denver Nuggets. His college success helped solidify his reputation as an exceptional talent and prolific scorer.

3-time Olympic gold medalist

Carmelo Anthony is the first men’s basketball player in Olympic history to win three gold medals; Team USA’s career leader in points, rebounds, and games played; and was a Team USA-record four-time Olympian. In sum, Anthony is the most accomplished and decorated basketball player in Olympic history.

Anthony’s first Olympic appearance was in 2004 at the Athens Olympics, in which Team USA disappointed with a bronze medal finish while led by Hall of Fame inductees Allen Iverson and Tim Duncan. However, it wouldn’t be until the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing that Carmelo broke out on the international stage, leading Team USA to a gold medal alongside best friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Carmelo, named a Global Ambassador for the 2023 FIBA World Cup alongside Pau Gasol, also won a pair of medals with Team USA in FIBA competition.

3-time USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

For his accomplishments on the world stage, Carmelo Anthony was named USA Basketball Player of the Year for the third time in 2016 while he co-captained Team USA with 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant (who shared USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year honors with Anthony that year).

Carmelo also won the award in 2006 and 2008.

In 2006, Melo was averaging a then career-high of 26.5 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting from the field for the Denver Nuggets while leading them to the NBA Playoffs for the third consecutive time. Anthony was then named co-captain for Team USA alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade at the 2006 FIBA World Championship. Though the U.S. left the tournament with a bronze medal, Carmelo scored a Team USA-record 35 points against Italy and was named to the FIBA World Championship All-Tournament Team.

In 2008, Anthony won the award as a member of Team USA’s men’s basketball team, as they went on to win the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics as ‘The Redeem Team.’

Top-5 scoring average in Nuggets, Knicks history

Of course, where Carmelo Anthony made his biggest mark in the NBA is on the scoreboard.

Anthony retires with the fourth-highest scoring average (24.8) in Denver Nuggets history, ranking above the likes of players like two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (20.2). He ranks third all-time in Nuggets history in points, finishing his tenure in Denver with 13,970 career points in 564 games. Another 1,104 points can be added from the 45 career postseason games he played with the Nuggets; his career playoff scoring total ranks fourth all-time in Nuggets history.

With the New York Knicks, where Carmelo arguably has just as much standing, Anthony ranks third all-time in points per game (24.7) and seventh all-time in career points (10,186). Carmelo was only 263 points away from tying Hall of Fame guard Carl Braun in.

He ranks 16th all-time in Knicks history in career playoff points with 589, above the likes of Braun and Hall of Fame forward Bernard King.

Top-10 in career points

When adding up his contributions from his time with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony finished his storied career with 28,289 career points in the regular season and 1,914 career points in the postseason.

In NBA history, Anthony ranks ninth all-time in regular season points, while his combined scoring total from the regular season and playoffs ranks 15th all-time.

Notably, every player ahead of Carmelo on both lists is a Hall of Famer.

10-time All-Star selection, 6-time All-NBA selection

Some people like to look at All-Star selections. After all, the annual exhibition game can be a good time to see how the best players in the NBA stack up against one another on the same court.

However, others pay attention to All-NBA selections, with only about two-thirds the amount of spots available for an All-Star selection given to players seeking one of these prestigious spots.

One of 40 players in NBA history to be selected to at least 10 All-Star games, Anthony is tied with Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas on the All-Star Game leaderboard in career points (185, ranked 14th) and ranks in the top-20 in career rebounds, tied with Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant (75). Carmelo also ranks in the top-20 in All-Star Game scoring average (18.5).

In the NBA’s 75-year history, Anthony is one of just 52 players to earn more than five All-NBA selections.

One of the most entertaining players ever

His triple-threat and jab step are the stuff of legend.

As are his NSFW rebounds.

The cornrows. The headband.

The post-ups.

The drama.

While it may be wise to never say never, there may never be another player like Melo again, and the NBA was fortunate to have him grace the hardwood for two decades.

With his accolades, accomplishments and infamy, Carmelo being anything but a first-ballot Hall of Famer is an unforgivable offense.