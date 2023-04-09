Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul just tied John Stockton for an incredible steals record and is now two seasons away from matching the all-time feat set by Jason Kidd.

With Paul ruled out for the Suns’ final game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, it means that CP3 is going to finish the 2022-23 campaign with an average of 1.5 steals per game. It is the 17th year he has averaged that much steals per outing, which puts him in a tie with Stockton for the second-most in the NBA. As mentioned, only Kidd has more seasons with such stat line with 19–which is throughout his career, per Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports.

Paul could have long tied Stockton and edged the Utah Jazz legend this season had it been not for his 2020-21 averages with the Suns. During that year, he fell short with his 1.4 steals per game.

Still, there’s no denying that what Chris Paul has done throughout his career so far is nothing short of amazing. More than just his playmaking that earned him the title of “Point God,” his ability to make stops has been a massive part of his game that has made him hard to deal with. Overall in his career, CP3 has averaged 2.1 steals per game.

It remains to be seen if Paul can sustain that defensive success next season and beyond–should he continue playing–but regardless if he ties or breaks Jason Kidd’s record or not, Paul has nothing left to prove and has already cemented his status as one of the game’s true greats.