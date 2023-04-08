Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but Trae Young certainly put on quite the show that earned him another spot in the history books.

Young finished the game with 27 points, three rebounds, 20 assists and four steals in 42 minutes of action. Atlanta came close to beating Philly and led by as much as 15 points in the contest, but a balanced offense from the Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden-less Sixers proved to be too much to overcome as the showdown headed to overtime.

Despite the 136-131 defeat, Ice Trae made quite the record in the process. Apparently, he is the first player in 33 years to have at least 27 points, 20 assists and four steals in a game. The last player to do it? Utah Jazz legend John Stockton back in 1990, per Ball Muse.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It sure looks like Trae Young is heating up at the right time for the Hawks. While it’s disappointing to see them lose to a depleted Sixers side, seeing Young step up in his passing game is definitely crucial if Atlanta wants to make it to the playoffs.

Young and co. are set to finish eighth in the East standing, which puts them in a Play-In position. They will have to take on and defeat the Miami Heat to make it to the postseason, and sure enough, Young’s performance will have a big part for that to happen.

If the sharpshooter can replicate his Friday performance come the Play-In, then the Heat will be in trouble.