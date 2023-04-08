Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

The Los Angeles Clippers have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the NBA regular season. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, have nothing to play for, and it’s reflected in their decision regarding Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul.

With the fourth seed locked up, the Suns are resting Durant, Booker, and Paul for their regular season finale against the Clippers.

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, and Bismack Biyombo are all OUT for the Suns tomorrow vs. the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 8, 2023

The Clippers won on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 136-125. The win got the Clippers up to 43-38 with only the final game against the Suns remaining.

A Clippers and Timberwolves win on Sunday reduced the amount of playoff seeding scenarios from 64 entering Saturday to 16 entering Sunday.

With the results of today's games, Clippers now have: – 10 scenarios where they finish 5th

– 3 scenarios where they can finish 6th

– 3 scenarios where they finish 7th

– 0 scenarios where they finish 8th

– 0 scenarios where they finish 9th https://t.co/Ps0VE5zFjm — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 8, 2023

The Clippers now have 10 scenarios where they finish 5th, three scenarios where they can finish 6th, and three scenarios where they finish 7th. They can no longer finish below the 7th seed.

The Warriors, who are tied with the Clippers at 43-38, have five scenarios where they can finish 5th, seven scenarios where they can finish 6th, three scenarios where they can finish 7th, and two scenarios where they can finish 8th.

If the current standings hold through the weekend, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Suns will face off against the LA Clippers in the playoffs in one week.

“I mean, any team that acquires [Kevin Durant], you have a chance to win it off and we understand that,” head coach Tyronn Lue said, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I think since he played, they won eight in a row, what the record is with him is phenomenal as well. So we know it’s a tough task. They’re a really good team and so we just gotta be prepared and ready to go tomorrow, which we will be.”

