After reports emerged that the Phoenix Suns plan to waive Chris Paul, several NBA fans started linking the veteran point guard to various teams. The most prominent one, however, is a potential partnership between CP3 and the Los Angeles Lakers given their history.

As every NBA fan knows, Paul was supposed to join Kobe Bryant and the Lakers back in 2011. LA and the then-New Orleans Hornets had already a deal in place, but former NBA Commissioner David Stern–who was in charge of the team back then since the league owns a majority of the franchise–vetoed (or basically stopped) the trade.

Now that Paul could soon become free to choose his own team, fans couldn't help but imagine the CP3-Lakers union happening, albeit over a decade later.

“This absolutely screams Chris Paul to the Lakers,” Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints shared.

“Chris Paul and D’Angelo Russell would be a weirdly appealing package deal for the Lakers if they could swing both of them. DLo eats the regular-season innings and then Paul becomes the playoff point guard,” Sam Quinn of CBS Sports added.

Trevor Lane of Lakerss Nation added, “Logistically, not impossible for the Lakers to bring back DLo and sign Chris Paul (assuming he's waived). Would likely mean saying goodbye to Dennis Schroder, but a Reaves-DLo-CP3 guard rotation could be possible….though who comes off the bench may be a difficult conversation.”

Here are more fan reactions linking Paul to the Lakers:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

David Stern looking up to see Chris Paul on the Lakers next year pic.twitter.com/ob8bgY3fJJ — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 7, 2023

David Stern when Chris Paul is about to sign a vet minimum with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/eNmnht8tJQ https://t.co/5Icg2qygMh — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) June 7, 2023

CHRIS PAUL HAS BEEN WAIVED pic.twitter.com/FZ69NzEnhW — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢†🐦‍⬛ (@Stunna999_) June 7, 2023

Lakers trade for kyrie then pick up Chris Paul on a vet minimum👀? pic.twitter.com/3S9pM1VSXy — َ (@HoodiGuWop) June 7, 2023

It remains to be seen what will actually happen to Chris Paul. For what it's worth, a new report said that both Paul and the Suns are “exploring multiple options” first, including a potential trade or possibly waiving and then re-signing him to a lower deal.

But if he does end up parting ways with the Suns, Paul might really want to consider the Lakers.