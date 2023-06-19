Chris Paul was shockingly traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards on Sunday in a blockbuster deal that sent Bradley Beal the other way — and CP3 found out about the transaction while on a plane to New York.

“I was surprised,” Paul said on Good Morning America on Monday. “I found out on the plane yesterday flying here for this. You know, in this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what's next.”

"I was surprised too. I found out on the plane yesterday… In this league, anything can happen. … What's happening?" Chris Paul reacts to the reports of being traded to the Wizards by the Suns 🗣️ (via @GMA)pic.twitter.com/wmhEBqWtWy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

The Suns sent Landry Shamet along with Paul, as well as at least four second-round picks and multiple pick swaps to acquire the All-Star guard, according to The Athletic.

While it's unclear whether Chris Paul will play a game for the Washington Wizards, team officials would prefer to have Paul on the team next season, but would work with the veteran guard on another trade if he prefers to play for a contender.

The Suns will also take on the final four years and $207 million of Beal's contract, per The Athletic.

Mat Ishbia took ownership of the Suns in February, and he's already traded for Durant, fired coach Monty Williams, hired Frank Vogel and now traded for Beal. That all happened in the span of just over four months as the Suns continue to chase a championship.

It's obviously disappointing for Paul, who is still chasing his first NBA title and would have had a great chance with Phoenix, now a superteam with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Still, there's hope inside his circle that CP3 will be dealt to a contender and that the 38-year-old will get the chance to compete for that still-elusive championship in 2023.