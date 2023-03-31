Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Kevin Durant recently made his debut for the Phoenix Suns before they ready for the NBA Playoffs. Colin Cowherd believes once the playoffs arrive, Durant and the Suns will have to overcome one major problem.

"Here come the conspiracy theories if the Lakers make the playoffs." — @ColinCowherd explains pic.twitter.com/C8L0x9Gsps — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2023

“Chris Paul and KD specifically, and often Devin Booker, settle for jumpers. What does that mean? They don’t get to the free throw line. They don’t get other teams in foul trouble. 28th in the NBA is Phoenix getting to the free throw line. Nobody in the NBA is rooting against the Suns, the officiating isn’t against the Suns. They don’t initiate contact.”

Cowherd by no means suggests the Suns will be eliminated just because of their tendency to settle for jump-shots. However, he does suggest it will be something they have to overcome as opposing teams will simply earn more free buckets.

He claims the Suns’ proclivity to pull up as a detriment both offensively and defensively. For the former, other teams will just commit less fouls, and thus giving Phoenix less ability to earn trips to the stripe. In terms of the latter, teams will play more aggressive and get to the line themselves, forcing the issue against a Suns team that has struggled in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant has two rings, but both came with the Golden State Warriors. Devin Booker and Chris Paul are ringless, including some less than inspiring playoff performances in Phoenix after some dominating regular seasons. Paul in particular has made an infamous name for himself for his playoff struggles.

Nevertheless, little questioning is had regarding the talent on the Suns. Colin Cowherd seems to believe that their talent might be worthless if the Suns don’t change their style come playoff time.