Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been on the receiving end of such cacophonously negative discourse from relentless pundits ever since he decided to move to the Golden State Warriors in free agency seven years ago. As a result of that move, many pundits believe that Durant’s accolades (two championships and two finals MVPs) are hollow, and that his legacy would only become whole when he wins a championship as his team’s undisputed best player.

Nevertheless, Durant has had enough of all the besmirching his name has been on the receiving end of. In a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns forward just threw his arms up in the air and conceded that he simply can’t do anything that would change the minds of his meanest critics. And to drive his point home, Durant straight up said that he does not care about his legacy anymore.

Even then, Kevin Durant’s former Thunder teammate, Kendrick Perkins, does not believe that the Suns forward is as apathetic towards the legacy he leaves behind as he wants people to believe he is.

“Am I buying KD’s comments? Hell no,” Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take. “I know Kevin Durant. I shared a locker room with Kevin Durant for four years. I watched Kevin Durant and he’s one of the hardest working guys that I’ve ever been around.

“He would get off the bus and get his work in because he cared. He cares about his legacy now. […] And I know the work that he put in time and time again. I know the sacrificing that he does on a day-to-day basis, and I know how much he love the damn game for him to utter something like this.”

.@KendrickPerkins isn't buying KD's comments on not caring about legacy 👀 "You should care about your legacy, you should care about wanting to win championships … I know how much he loves the damn game for him to utter something like this." pic.twitter.com/b8pnShL0WP — First Take (@FirstTake) March 31, 2023

Of course, as much armchair psychology pundits and fans could decide to partake in to decipher Kevin Durant’s thoughts, only KD knows what KD truly wants. Perhaps the Suns star is truly in a place in his life where he is secure of his career achievements; and if so, then fans shouldn’t be anything but happy for his ability to make peace with his legacy, his loud detractors notwithstanding.