Monday morning, quarterback Lamar Jackson officially requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Following several months of stagnant contract negotiations, the superstar headed to social media to share his desire to move on from the organization.

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Soon after the news broke, fans and media pundits alike went into an all-out frenzy.

In response to the news of Lamar Jackson’s request, sports analyst Colin Cowherd issued a video statement on social media, stating that, despite being a top-flight talent, his contract and subsequent trade demands may not wind up working out in his favor.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If he is going to demand a fully guaranteed contract I think the market’s really, really small,” Cowherd said. “Very rarely do you get a high-profile athlete in their prime, a former MVP, in ugly contract negotiations…If a fully guaranteed deal is what he’s demanding I don’t think [there are] a ton of teams out there. He’s missed a lot of starts.”

Cowherd would continue by noting that the Ravens may be rather open to having Lamar Jackson test the trade market for, being the club inked the 26-year-old to a non-exclusive franchise tag earlier this offseason, they would receive two first-round picks in compensation should a team opt to deal for him.

Baltimore has until July 17 to either agree to an extension or find another taker for the quarterback, otherwise, his 2023 salary of $32 million will officially be included on their payroll.

Jackson is coming off of his second consecutive injury-plagued campaign. Playing in just 12 games in 2022, the fifth-year pro finished the season off with 2,242 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while tacking on an additional 764 yards and 3 scores on the ground.