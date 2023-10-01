Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee is “out until further notice,” per a Suns press release.

Lee suffered a right meniscus injury during an on-court workout at the Verizon 5G Performance Center this past week, according to the release.

Lee, who signed a two-year deal with the Suns in free agency, is in his second season with the team. He won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022 and is seen as a vocal leader on the bench.

Lee in 2022-23 shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range, which ranked third in the NBA. He was a regular part of the Suns’ rotation until March, when forward Kevin Durant returned from injury.

Lee’s injury is a hit to the Suns’ shooting. He is one of 10 players on the team who shot above 35 percent from three last year and has the highest percentage on the roster.

Fortunately for the Suns, they have lots of options at guard. Eric Gordon is a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Grayson Allen started 70 games for the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, and former Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin has been praised by coach Frank Vogel and is expected to be a top backup point guard option.

One of the Suns’ two stars at guard, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, is expected to be on the floor most times as the team moves closer to the playoffs.

The Suns could have their best team in franchise history on the floor this season. Phoenix has Durant and Booker, who are each considered top-10 players. Beal is a former 30-point-per-game scorer and was traded to Phoenix in June for veteran point guard Chris Paul, guard Landry Shamet and five second-round picks, among other assets.

The Suns have media day Monday at Footprint Center at 10 a.m. PT.