After Damion Lee dealt with a meniscus injury that sidelined him for the entirety of last season, the Phoenix Suns guard revealed his status entering the new season.



“I had like two dunks today and guys were like, ‘Oh man, might need to stop practice. D-Lee just dunked. What's happening?” Lee said to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The Suns missed Lee on the floor for a tumultuous 2023-24 season. The sharpshooting guard shot a career-high 44.5% from beyond and was a pivotal piece. He consistently spaced the floor, which was especially helpful when the Suns traded for Kevin Durant halfway through that season.

Even though Lee missed all of last season, his presence was still felt. He consistently cheered on his teammates, offered input on plays, and encouraged players when they were down. After the Suns fired Frank Vogel, they hired Mike Budenholzer. He implements a system that encourages spacing and ball movement. Both of which are in Lee's repertoire.

How can Damion Lee help the Suns once he's healthy?

Lee started in five games with the Suns, while he played in 75 games. He also had 13 games with at least three or more three-pointers. It's important to know that he only played in just over 20 minutes per game. Once the 2022-23 season ended, Lee's contract expired and he had the chance to hit the open market.

However, he remained loyal to the Suns and chose to stay. His return solidified the Suns’ bench depth and could've proven lethal with Eric Gordon also coming off the bench. When Lee was injured, it delivered a gut punch to Phoenix. They were without a premier shooter who could space the floor but provide veteran leadership.

Lee is related to Stephen Curry and has some of his leadership. After all, the two played together for four seasons before he traded colors and signed with the Suns. Although the Suns made some moves to bolster their bench, they didn't forget about Lee. He'll fit right in with Monte Morris, Mason Plumlee, Bol Bol, and Grayson Allen. That unit can provide size, versatility, and arguably the most important of all, three-point shooting.

As Phoenix travels and takes on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, it'll be worth noting if Lee receives any playing time. Although he might show some rust, this is the perfect time to let him play and get back into game shape. His game will blend in nicely with the newly revamped Suns squad.