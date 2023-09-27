The Phoenix Suns reportedly traded starting center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers and received Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, guards Nassir Little and Keon Johnson and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.

The Suns helped facilitate a three-team deal that sent superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

Ayton has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past two offseasons. He polarized Suns fans and maybe even his teammates with his effort.

Phoenix has an immediate championship window. The Suns have two of the top 10 players in the NBA, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. They also have a coach, Frank Vogel, who has put together a championship roster quickly before.

ClutchPoints released a trade grade for the Suns' deal. Fans have seemed to agree the Suns got a worse starting center but perhaps one who might be able to play with more effort.

All in all, I give the trade a C-. Gave up the 2nd best asset in the trade (behind Jrue) and received a Center who is average, making a lot of money. And injury prone Nas Little, Grayson and a salary filler in Keon. Felt unnecessary. What grade do you give the trade? — LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) September 27, 2023

Emergency live show. Denadre Ayton traded in the Damian Lillard trade! 🚨 https://t.co/MaClf9Ae0N Going live on Suns Geek now! #Suns #Dame #Ayton — Suns Geek (@sunsgeek) September 27, 2023

Crazy how true this turned out to be. Ayton to Nurkic is a downgrade but I do like the other additions. Nas Little should get a great opportunity. https://t.co/AKJD9dwhr3 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 27, 2023

Inital thoughts:

-Ayton is a better player than Nurkic, zero debate. But he (DA) is just so damn hard to trust -Never liked the idea of bribing Ayton with shots in order to get buy-in defensively -Nurkic health? And does this reflect how much the Suns like what Eubank can do?… — Dave Burns (@Burnsy987) September 27, 2023

You either trust James Jones and Mat Ishbia and their dedication to a title or you don’t. It’s as simple as that with a Deandre Ayton deal. — Espo  (@Espo) September 27, 2023

The Phoenix Suns got a lot better and a much deeper roster with Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. The Lakers are the best in the West followed by Phoenix and Denver behind them. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

Suns got nas and nurk with a shooter Sheesh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2023

Booker is the only player on the Suns' roster who was with the team during its run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points on 58.9 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds in 2022-23. He is 25 years old and should fit in the Trail Blazers' rebuild, which seems to be centered around No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

Nurkic is 29 years old and has not been the same player since he suffered a gruesome broken left leg nine games into the 2019-20 season. He averaged 13.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting and 9.1 rebounds per game last season, but his rating on defense has suffered since he hurt his leg. He will be limited to playing in the paint and could struggle against perimeter players, which could limit the Suns' defensive scheme in switching.