The Phoenix Suns reportedly traded starting center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers and received Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, guards Nassir Little and Keon Johnson and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.

The Suns helped facilitate a three-team deal that sent superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

Ayton has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past two offseasons. He polarized Suns fans and maybe even his teammates with his effort.

Phoenix has an immediate championship window. The Suns have two of the top 10 players in the NBA, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. They also have a coach, Frank Vogel, who has put together a championship roster quickly before.

ClutchPoints released a trade grade for the Suns' deal. Fans have seemed to agree the Suns got a worse starting center but perhaps one who might be able to play with more effort.

Booker is the only player on the Suns' roster who was with the team during its run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points on 58.9 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds in 2022-23. He is 25 years old and should fit in the Trail Blazers' rebuild, which seems to be centered around No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

Nurkic is 29 years old and has not been the same player since he suffered a gruesome broken left leg nine games into the 2019-20 season. He averaged 13.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting and 9.1 rebounds per game last season, but his rating on defense has suffered since he hurt his leg. He will be limited to playing in the paint and could struggle against perimeter players, which could limit the Suns' defensive scheme in switching.