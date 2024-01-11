Will Devin Booker earn his fourth All-Star selection?

There were a few obvious omissions when the NBA released the initial results for fan voting for the All-Star game. Perhaps none were as shocking as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker who was not in the top 10 among Western Conference guards when the first fan voting return was tallied.

The NBA announced an update on Thursday and Suns fans will be happy to know that Booker snuck into the top 10 this time. Booker landed ninth in the second voting return, more than 70,000 votes behind De'Aaron Fox. Booker sits ahead of Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

Luka Doncic leads the way for guards in the West, while Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sit behind him in a clear-cut top three.

A three-time All-Star, Booker missed out on the festivities last season due to a groin strain that sidelined him for nearly two months. After missing eight of the Suns' first 10 games this season, Booker has played in all but one and returned to All-Star form alongside Kevin Durant.

In 28 games, Booker is averaging 26.1 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while his free throw and three-point percentages have improved from last season.

The Suns however have struggled to find consistency and are find themselves fighting for a playoff spot as the midway point of the season approaches. Phoenix enters Thursday's action 19-18 and currently sits in eighth in the West.

Devin Booker won't get enough votes to be a starter in next month's All-Star game, but the Suns could still have two representatives if he continues to play well. Kevin Durant will likely earn one of the ten starting spots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all players in votes while LeBron James tops the Western Conference.