Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is rocking a shoe with some old-school vibes. It is only fitting he has a classic colorway to go with it.

At Wednesday's Suns practice at their Verizon 5G Performance Center, Booker sported a cool grey color of his Nike Book 1, which is set to release in December according to a Nice Kicks reporter.

FIRST LOOK: Nike Book 1 "Cool Grey" 🌬️ Devin Booker debuts new Book 1 colorway during Phoenix Suns practice pic.twitter.com/aKfiaLbcG5 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 18, 2023

Booker on Sunday at the Suns' open practice at Footprint Center was observed with his orange colorway of the Book 1, which he showcased this summer in preview videos along with a black shoe.

Shout out @J4MAL_H who took a close-up video of Devin Booker’s orange Book 1s and photo of Kevin Durant’s “Aunt Pearl” KD16s to share for you all. @nicekicks @boardroom pic.twitter.com/ftRMGnW11V — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 15, 2023

Booker's signature shoe is his first. Before, he wore a lot of Kobe 5s, 6s and 7s.

Booker has recently worn a PE “Ukraine” Kobe 6 shoe that former Suns teammate PJ Tucker gifted him.

Devin Booker’s Kobe 6s from former #Suns teammate PJ Tucker are 🔥 (Via Book’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EqFt4Inb52 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 13, 2023

Booker is joined by superstars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on this year's Suns team. The Suns have the best scoring trio in the NBA and in three of the first halves that at least two of them have played in (Beal did not play Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers), they have eclipsed 70 points.

Phoenix is on pace to have a terrific offensive team. It has 10 shooters — including their big three — that shot at least 35 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23.

The Suns are considered favorites to dethrone the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. Denver has reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and Phoenix traded for Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic to try and contain him.

Phoenix has a final preseason game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.