Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has released a new teaser for his Nike “Book 1” signature shoe. The video shows Booker's two revealed colorways for the shoe, black with a gold Nike “swoosh” and an all-orange pair, with several popular people seen.

Booker's video, which he captioned “BOOK IT” on X, includes rappers J Cole and Drake. J Cole is seen checking out Booker's orange shoe about 30 seconds into the video, calling the shoes “sick.”

Booker is then seen at Drake's “It's All a Blur” tour, which was Tuesday night in Glendale, Arizona. He walked on stage with Drake, who wore the all-orange “Book 1” shoes during his concert.

It is unclear if the next clip is at Drake's concert, but Booker is seen with fellow Suns teammates Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, as well as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and former Suns teammate Cameron Payne. Booker's teammate from college and former Suns guard Tyler Ulis is also in the video.

Booker's shoes are reportedly set to be released this holiday season.

Booker is entering the prime of his career. In the 2023 NBA playoffs, he became the first player since Michael Jordan to record at least 295 points through the first eight games of a postseason run. He long led all playoff players in scoring and averaged 27.8 points on 58.5 percent shooting, including a blistering 50 percent from the 3-point line.

Booker is regarded as a top-10 player by multiple outlets and might be the best player on the Suns' roster, even though he is with Durant and Beal.

The Suns have championship expectations in 2023-24. They hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who won a championship with the Lakers in 2020, and a coaching staff that includes returning associate coach Kevin Young and former NBA coach David Fizdale.