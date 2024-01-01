Suns guard Bradley Beal was candid about the team's defense and what it needs to do to stop being "tragic," in his word.

The Phoenix Suns looked like one of the best offensive teams in the NBA in the last week.

Entering 2024, Phoenix is looking to fix its defense.

The Suns, who are led by coach Frank Vogel, have improved on that end and will not be as talented as they are on offense, according to their coach. Vogel has three times led teams to the top defensive efficiency since his first year as a head coach with the Indiana Pacers in 2012.

The Suns are led by superstars Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who are three of the best offensive players in the world. Phoenix has some wings but is not growing at the same rate defensively, something Beal pointed out after the Suns' win over the Orlando Magic, 112-107, Sunday.

Via ClutchPoints:

“Our defense is a little tragic right now,” said Beal, who returned from a right ankle sprain Friday. Beal following that game called the Suns' defense “trash” after it allowed the Hornets, who were without lead point guard LaMelo Ball (8.2 APG), to shoot 50 percent from three.

Beal elaborated on the Suns' defensive woes.

Followed up and Beal said when he says these things, #Suns have to be better in their one-on-ones and bear down to rebound. https://t.co/szopRIlmbl pic.twitter.com/S5Rav6S5q4 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 1, 2024

“For the most part, it's understanding how the league has grown, how the game has grown and how talented these young guys really are,” Beal said.

Beal, who finished with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, is expected to be a missing piece to the Suns' championship run. He is also one of the team's leaders and an 11-year veteran.

Phoenix is looking to shore up its scheme. It ranks No. 10 in opponent effective field-goal percentage (53.4).

Vogel pointed out in the Hornets game, the Suns needed to be better at backing up and closing out on shooters. Phoenix is looking to fix its rotation and has guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon as set role players but does not have very capable forwards or a true backup center to fill defensive roles.

Beal feels the Suns need to be better in one-on-one defensive coverages and as a rebounding team.

“They're a very good team,” Beal said of the Magic, who shot 42-of-90 (46.7 percent). Orlando is worst in the league in threes made (10.0 per game) and shot 12-of-37 against the Suns.

The Magic had 22 second-chance points, all in the first half. Phoenix was able to shut out the Magic rebounding edge.

“We paid attention to the scouting report tonight,” Beal said. “It's a fine line, we definitely respect our opponents, we respect everybody we play.

“Just as a whole, we got to bear down and get some rebounds. We're giving up way too many offensive rebounds.”

The Suns will play New Year's Day against the Portland Trail Blazers.