To say that Sandy Alcantara has suffered a major fall-off would be an understatement. In 2022, the Miami Marlins ace went out and won the NL Cy Young award after putting up an ERA of 2.28 across 32 starts (228.2 innings). But just three years later, Alcantara is barely holding on to a rotation spot even for the moribund Marlins, as he currently has an ERA of 6.36 in 21 starts.

Alcantara's fall from grace deserves a closer examination. But at present, this simply clouds the Marlins' trade deadline plans. Instead of cashing in on Alcantara as a major trade chip heading into the 2025 MLB trade deadline, it's unlikely that the 29-year-old will be moved — with Miami expected to hold on to him and give him time to rehabilitate his value.

Nevertheless, one contending team from the AL West is looking to facilitate that return to form from Alcantara, wanting to pry him away from the Marlins at his lowest value. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Houston Astros “are now engaged in trade discussions” with the Marlins for Alcantara after “talks with the San Diego Padres for starter Dylan Cease have cooled”.

The Astros have resuscitated their fair share of careers in the past. Justin Verlander found his second wind in Houston. Charlie Morton became a different animal later in his career, finding his identity as a pitcher while he was with Houston.

Alcantara is only 29, and it would pain the Marlins to give up on him at this stage. But if the Astros truly believe that they can get Alcantara's career back on track, they should put their money where their mouth is and offer Miami a package that would at least make them think about trading their ace away.

Sandy Alcantara's fall from grace puts Marlins in a tough spot

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Many words have already been written about Alcantara and his steep decline for the Marlins in 2025. But as one would remember, Alcantara missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to his ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery in October 2023.

He hasn't been good at all since coming back from this serious injury, but perhaps all he needs is more time to figure out how to make the most of his talents in a post-injury world. And the Marlins need not break the bank to do so. Alcantara will be making $17.3 million next season and then he has a club option worth $21 million for 2027 — bargain prices if he manages to return to form.

