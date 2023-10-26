The Phoenix Suns had a rousing start to their 2023-24 NBA campaign, as Devin Booker and company defeated the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area on Tuesday, 108-104. And they did that without Bradley Beal, who missed Phoenix's season-opener. That could be the case anew for Beal for Thursday's matchup in Hollywood versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even Booker's status seems to be up in the air for that showdown with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Booker and Beal both have doubtful designations, according to the NBA injury report released Wednesday night.

Booker is listed with a left foot issue and soreness, while Beal's issue is tightness in his lower back.

The Suns took care of business in the Golden State game, thanks in large part to the excellent performance of Booker, who led Phoenix with 32 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the field to go with eight assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes of action. It was a hard-earned win for Phoenix, which saw its big lead evaporate before taking it back for good in a thrilling and wild fourth quarter.

Devin Booker, Bradley Beal in danger of missing Lakers game

With Booker and Beal looking unlikely to play against the Lakers, Kevin Durant can expect to have a heavy load on offense. Durant did not have a great shooting night versus the Warriors, as he needed 22 shots from the field plus a 3-for-5 line from the charity stripe to get to 18 points, but the Suns certainly trust the future Hall of Famer to carry them.

Also in line to see an expanded role on offense should Booker and Beal get ultimately ruled out are the likes of Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon.