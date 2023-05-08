Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns‘ Devin Booker is in the midst of one of the best postseasons of all time in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After two exhilarating performances to tie the series 2-2 against the Denver Nuggets, Colin Cowherd points out that Booker is a star without the baggage that guys like LeBron James and Joel Embiid have.

"With Devin Booker you get the upside, but you don't really get any drama." — @ColinCowherd on Suns tying series up at 2 pic.twitter.com/e0mpi4wwdQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 8, 2023

“LeBron talks politics, Embiid should be the MVP, Ja Morant’s personal stuff, Zion’s weight issue, Kawhi Leonard is he ever going to be available, virtually every star, Jayson Tatum you can’t trust him late, Harden’s washed, oh no he’s not, everybody’s got drama…the dude [Devin Booker] was silent even when he was dating a Kardashian or a Jenner.”

Cowherd indicates that Devin Booker is different amongst the stars in the league because he doesn’t bring the drama that is typically associated with the best players. He even goes on to mention that Booker dated Kendall Jenner, and even during that saga, little news was heard from his camp.

Booker is certainly letting his game speak for itself, as he has gone nuclear in the last two games. In Game 3 and Game 4, Booker combined for 83 points on 34/43, an absolutely insane efficiency. He was scoring at all three levels with ease, and the Nuggets simply had no answers for him.

The series now shifts to Denver and a pivotal Game 5, as whoever wins between the Suns and Nuggets will take a 3-2 lead into the rest of the series. Expect Booker to keep up his stellar play and continue what Colin Cowherd expects of him in scoring like a silent assassin.