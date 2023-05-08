Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Phoenix Suns made it a series on Sunday night, rolling to a big win over the Denver Nuggets to even things up at two games apiece, despite being without Chris Paul, who is still nursing a groin injury. Early Monday morning, Stephen A. Smith dropped a hot take on their victory, where Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 72 points.

While the First Take analyst praised Book for his brilliance in the postseason, he actually highlighted how CP3’s absence was a good thing because it allowed the Suns’ bench to cook:

“Devin Booker is the real deal… [But] he’s not the biggest reason the Suns have tied this series… [Chris Paul has] not played… If he were playing, the pace would have been slower & Monty Williams would not have used his bench.”

Basically, Stephen A is saying the supporting cast wouldn’t have been able to get as many minutes if Paul was available. He’s not wrong.

The Suns second unit balled out in Game 4, outscoring Denver’s bench 42-11. Landry Shamet had 19 points on 5 for 8 shooting from deep, with several triples proving to be absolutely crucial in the outcome. Jock Landale and Terrence Ross also added eight points apiece.

There is no question CP3 is important to Phoenix’s success. But, things are working the way they are. Will that continue? Who knows. Regardless, it helped the Suns grab a massive victory. As for Paul, he’s expected to miss Game 5 but could return for Game 6, which may end up being a close-out matchup if Monty Williams’ squad can win Tuesday in the Mile High City.